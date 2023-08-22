Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, , at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Members of the media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
A shopkeeper watches a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at his shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
A man watches a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a barber shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
People watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a barber shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, army soldiers, police officers and local volunteers take part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, are surrounded by villagers following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
In this image made from video provided by Pakistan Rescue Military, Pakistani military and local rescue workers bringing last people from cable car to safety using ropes and harnesses, in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country.
An army helicopter takes part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, center, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
A cable car carrying eight people dangles hundreds of meters above the ground, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from the broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, are surrounded by villagers following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Villagers help a youngster, left, who with others trapped in a broken cable car, following his rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, , at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Uncredited - ugc, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Uncredited - ugc, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A shopkeeper watches a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at his shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
K.M. Chaudary - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
Uncredited - ugc, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man watches a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a barber shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
K.M. Chaudary - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a barber shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.
K.M. Chaudary - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, army soldiers, police officers and local volunteers take part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, are surrounded by villagers following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Nazir Mahood - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Nazir Mahood - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image made from video provided by Pakistan Rescue Military, Pakistani military and local rescue workers bringing last people from cable car to safety using ropes and harnesses, in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An army helicopter takes part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, center, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Uncredited - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cable car carrying eight people dangles hundreds of meters above the ground, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from the broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Uncredited - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Nazir Mahood - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, are surrounded by villagers following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
Nazir Mahood - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers help a youngster, left, who with others trapped in a broken cable car, following his rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Eight people who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift.
The daylong ordeal began when six children got into the gondola for a trip to school. Two adults were with them. But then a cable snapped, bringing the car to a halt and trapping the group in midair. They were helpless, suspended hundreds of meters (feet) above a remote, mountainous landscape.
Six hours passed before a helicopter arrived. When the rescues began at last, at least one child who was plucked out of the car could be seen in video footage hanging at the end of a cable as he was winched up to the aircraft.
But the choppers also added an element of danger. The air currents churned up by the whirling blades risked weakening the only cable holding the car aloft and preventing it from crashing to the bottom of the river canyon in the Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Because helicopters could not fly after sunset, rescuers eventually shifted from an airborne effort to a risky operation that involved using one cable that was still intact to approach the car with the improvised chairlift.
Slowly, all eight people were brought down. Video from the final rescues showed a handful of people hanging from a cable as they were pulled to safety through a stand of trees to a waiting crowd.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated the military and other rescuers for the success. The drama transfixed the country for hours as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
“Relieved to know that ... all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued,” Kakar said on X, the service formerly known as Twitter. “Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people."
In a statement, the military said the rescue involved the commandos, pilots from the army and air force and the support of local authorities.
As the children were handed over to their families, most burst into tears, said Nazir Ahmed, a senior police officer.
“Everyone was praying for this moment,” he said. He said villagers hugged the commandos and other rescuers.
According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cellphone. Authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between 11 and 15 years old.
Food and water were supplied to the car earlier in the day, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for the state-run emergency service.
Villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.
Kakar said he ordered safety inspections of the country’s cable cars and chairlifts.
While awaiting help, the group hung precariously 350 meters (1,150 feet) above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.
In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.
Ahmed reported from Islamabad.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.