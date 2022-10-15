Philippines Drug Killings

Catholic priest Flaviano "Flavie" Villanueva comforts relatives as they receive the urn containing the remains of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings at a church in Quezon city, Philippines, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A program was created to assist in getting a final resting place for exhumed remains of alleged victims of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs."

 Aaron Favila - staff, AP

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the last six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said Saturday.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers also said that harassment of lawyers and judges in the Philippines has continued under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June, despite alarms raised by the country’s Supreme Court and international watchdogs.

