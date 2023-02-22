Support Local Journalism

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro couldn’t resume regular life after the Carnival festivities came to a close until “the count” of scores from the parade competition was complete and a victor proclaimed.

The Carnival parade is billed as the world’s biggest party, yet scarcely anyone outside Brazil realizes that the flashy floats and extravagant dancers are more than spectacle. It has complex, constantly changing regulations and dozens of judges. In recent years, the samba school league has adopted changes to limit subjectivity, but skepticism about scoring remains — not least because of its checkered past.


