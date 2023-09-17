Libya Floods

Rescue teams search for victims in Derna, Libya, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a Derna as rescue teams searched for bodies on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.

 Yousef Murad - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAIRO (AP) — Four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya following devastating flooding in the eastern city of Derna were killed in a road collision Sunday, Libya's health minister said.

Some 11,300 people died when two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel last week sending a wall of water gushing through the city, according to the Red Crescent aid group. A further 10,000 people are missing, and presumed dead.


