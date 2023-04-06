Support Local Journalism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Militants fired a barrage of rockets from Lebanon at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least one person and ratcheting up regional tensions as Israelis celebrated the Jewish Passover holiday.

In response, Israeli tanks along the border fired shells toward two southern Lebanese towns, reported Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.


