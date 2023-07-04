Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands in the royal box with tennis champion Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Roger Federer receives a lengthy standing ovation at Wimbledon from fans. And from Princess Kate
Roger Federer has received a standing ovation of 1 1/2 minutes from spectators and Princess Kate as he entered the Royal Box at Centre Court during a brief ceremony honoring him for his men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon
Adam Davy - foreign subscriber, PA
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer received a standing ovation of 1 1/2 minutes from spectators including Princess Kate as he entered the Royal Box at Centre Court on Tuesday, when he was celebrated during a brief ceremony for his career and his men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon.
Wearing a cream-colored suit with his purple All England Club member’s pin attached to a lapel, along with a striped shirt and polka-dot tie, the retired Federer walked to his seat and stood between his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales in the special section above one of the baselines in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium.
