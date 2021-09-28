William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the world premiere of 'No Time to Die' at Royal Albert Hall in London. It's the 25th 007 movie and Craig's last turn as the iconic spy.
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speaks with a member of the military upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Finneas O'Connell, from left, Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets some of the cast including actor Daniel Craig, right, at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at Royal Albert Hall in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, from left, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, from centre right, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, front centre and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, front right, Barbara Broccoli, from back left, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, from left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speak with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Rory Kinnear poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Ana de Armas poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Ana de Armas poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speaks with a member of the military upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Finneas O'Connell, from left, Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Geri Halliwell, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Geri Halliwell poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets some of the cast including actor Daniel Craig, right, at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at Royal Albert Hall in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, from left, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise "No Time To Die" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Jonathan Majors poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, from centre right, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Jeffrey Wright poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, front centre and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, front right, Barbara Broccoli, from back left, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, from left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speak with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
James Bond is known to be a sharp dresser, so it should be no surprise that the 'No Time to Die' cast arrived to the film's world premiere in London dressed to impress.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.
The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.
Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.
“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.
Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: "It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”
Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.
Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I'm good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”
Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham.
Actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, later met the royals. He was joined by Lashana Lynch, who plays the first Black female 00 agent Nomi, and Naomie Harris, who returns as Moneypenny.
Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.
The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept. 30.
