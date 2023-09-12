Spain Rubiales

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rubiales has resigned, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.

 Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain’s soccer federation, has been ordered to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at the Women’s World Cup.

Judge Francisco de Jorge ordered Rubiales to answer his questions on Friday at Spain’s National Court in Madrid, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday.


