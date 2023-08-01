Support Local Journalism

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A skyscraper in central Moscow was struck in a drone attack for the second time in around 48 hours, damaging the building’s facade and further underscoring the Russian capital’s vulnerability. Russian authorities accused Kyiv of staging the attack which occurred early Tuesday.

Russian officials have claimed that the repeated attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory,” but stopped short of taking responsibility for the attacks.


