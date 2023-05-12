Support Local Journalism

BONN, Germany (AP) — Russia and its ally Belarus have had their suspension from membership of the International Paralympic Committee overturned on appeal but their athletes remain barred from competing in IPC-run events.

The IPC said Friday that its independent appeals tribunal had ruled that the IPC membership should have considered more evidence before voting to suspend the two countries' national Paralympic organizations in November, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.


