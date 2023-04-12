...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation listen to the national anthem as they attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation listen to the national anthem as they attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summonses to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
The Federation Council's vote was the last step needed before the bill goes to President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to quickly sign it into law.
Lawmakers in Russia's lower house, the State Duma, passed the measure on Tuesday. The legislation was put on fast track as the Russian military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which Ukraine and its Western allies say could start within weeks.
Russia’s current military service rules require the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. In the past, many Russians avoided the draft in the past by staying away from their address of record. The proposed bill would close that loophole.
Under the new bill, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.
Recipients who fail to show up would be prohibited from leaving Russia, have their drivers’ licenses suspended and be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.
Kremlin critics and rights activists denounced the new legislation as a step toward a “digital prison camp” that gives unprecedented powers to the military conscription offices.
When the Federation Council considered the bill Wednesday, Lyudmila Narusova, the widow of Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St. Petersburg who was Putin's mentor, was the only house member who spoke against the measure.
Narusova charged that the bill contradicts the country's constitution and various laws, and strongly objected to its hasty approval.
The swift passage of the bill fueled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilization following the one that Putin ordered in the fall.
The authorities have said that another mobilization isn't planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the proposed bill was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall’s partial mobilization.
Peskov said Wednesday that the quick passage of the bill was prompted by the "need to streamline the system of military records and draft."
“There was a lot of mess in military conscription offices,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “The purpose of the bill is to clean up this mess and make the system modern, effective and convenient for citizens.”
Putin announced a call-up of 300,000 reservists in September after a Ukrainian counteroffensive that pushed Russian forces out of broad areas in the east.
The mobilization order prompted an exodus of Russian men that was estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.