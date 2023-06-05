APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials said their forces thwarted large Ukrainian attacks in two provinces of Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. The Ukrainian military suggested the Russian reports were part of a misinformation campaign as Kyiv prepares for an anticipated counteroffensive.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a rare early morning video released Monday that its forces pushed back a “large scale” assault Sunday at five points in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province, one of four regions that President Vladimir Putin claimed as Russian territory last fall but is only partially controlled by Moscow.


