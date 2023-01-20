Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while military analysts cautioned that tanks Kyiv hopes to receive from Western allies wouldn't provide a magic wand to end the almost 11-month war.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the village of Klishchiivka, which is located nine kilometers (five miles) south of Bakhmut, had been “liberated.”


