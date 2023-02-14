Russia Moldova

FILE - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual news conference in Moscow, Jan. 18, 2023. Russia on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 angrily rejected the Moldovan president's claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country's own domestic problems. Zakharova insisted that Russia poses no threat to Moldova and hopes to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Moldovan president's claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country's own domestic problems.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said Monday that the purported Russian plot envisioned attacks on government buildings, hostage-takings and other violent actions by groups of saboteurs in order to put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its hopes to join the European Union.


