Ukrainian soldiers go to their position in the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

 LIBKOS - stringer, AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early Friday as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east and air raid sirens went off across much of the country.

Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said the city had been hit 17 times in one hour, which he said made it the most intense period of attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.


