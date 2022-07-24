Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto following their talks in Moscow, Russia, on July 21, 2022. Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, July 23, 2022, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Russia’s state-run RT.

CAIRO (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in Cairo for talks Sunday with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Russia’s state-run RT television network.

