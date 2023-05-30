...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
People working on their laptops while they take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv early Tuesday morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. Authorities say more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed in the third attack on the capital in the last 24 hours
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv early Tuesday morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. Authorities say more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed in the third attack on the capital in the last 24 hours
A police officer helps an injured man evacuate to an ambulance from a multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
A Ukrainian officer works in his battalion headquarters on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Residents and their neighbours clear debris from the entrance of a house in Vyshneve, south of Kyiv, Monday May 29, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
People working on their laptops while they take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Tracks and white smoke are seen in the sky during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Police officers help an injured man evacuate from a multi-story apartment building to an ambulance during a wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv early Tuesday morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. Authorities say more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed in the third attack on the capital in the last 24 hours
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv early Tuesday morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. Authorities say more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed in the third attack on the capital in the last 24 hours
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
A police officer helps an injured man evacuate to an ambulance from a multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A multi-story apartment building is seen damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Damaged cars are parked in the yard of a multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, is seen through damaged window Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Evacuated residents look at their multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
Residents warm themselves under the blanket as they evacuated from their multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
A police officer walks at the parking with damaged cars in front of a multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
The photo shows a multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
A woman clears broken glass from the window of multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Roman Hrytsyna - stringer, AP
Evacuated residents hug outside of their multi-story apartment building which was damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Ukraine’s capital Tuesday, killing at least one person and sending Kyiv’s residents again scrambling into shelters to escape a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardments, while Moscow authorities said the Russian capital was attacked by drones.
At least 20 Shahed explosive drones were destroyed by air defense forces in Kyiv’s airspace in Russia’s third attack on the capital in the past 24 hours, according to early information from the Kyiv Military Administration. Overall, Ukraine shot down 29 of 31 drones fired into the country, most in the Kyiv area, the air force later added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.