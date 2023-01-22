Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Ukraine's supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine on Friday, though the new commitments were overshadowed by defense leaders failing at an international meeting in the Ramstein air base in Germany, to agree on Ukraine's urgent request for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.


