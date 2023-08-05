Russia Ukraine Drones Black Sea Crimea

In this image from video made available on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea. Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials. The strike was the second sea attack involving drones in one day, after Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port earlier on Friday.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.

Ukraine struck a major Russian port earlier on Friday.


