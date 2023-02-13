Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fierce battles raged outside Bakhmut as Russian forces pushed their advance on the eastern city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks, Ukraine's presidential office said Monday, with at least five civilians killed and as many wounded in action across the war-torn country in the last 24 hours.

The presidential office said the situation in Bakhmut's northern suburb of Paraskoviivka is “difficult" as Russian forces continued to pummel the area with “intense shelling and storming actions." The nearby town of Vuhledar is also under heavy bombardment.


