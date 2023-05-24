...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
In this handout photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, a damaged armored military vehicle is seen after fighting in Russia's western Belgorod region on Tuesday. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place.
Uncredited - hogp, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel
This handout photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, shows damaged houses in Russia's western Belgorod region on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place.
Uncredited - hogp, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Sunday, May 14, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shot down “a large number” of drones in Russia’s southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
The drones were intercepted overnight over the province, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post. He said that no one had been hurt, but unspecified administrative buildings, residential buildings and cars were damaged.
