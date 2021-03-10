Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

A mobile phone user turns on Twitter application on his smartphone in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Russian authorities say they have moved to slow down the speed of Twitter over its failure to remove the banned content an action that reflects the government's effort to tighten rules for social platforms. The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it took action Wednesday to slow down the speed of uploading photo and video on Twitter after it failed to remove the content encouraging children suicides and containing information about drugs and children pornography.