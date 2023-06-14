A part of a business centre is damaged after a nightly Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Officials say Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others.
Municipal workers clean at the scene of a nightly Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Officials say Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others.
A person stands in a storehouse is damaged after a nightly Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Officials say Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others.
A Ukrainian police officer carries a wounded victim of the deadly morning Russian rocket attack amid debris of the ruined private houses in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
A war crime prosecutor inspects a scene of a nightly Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Officials say Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others.
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian police officer inspects the scene of the deadly morning Russian rocket attack in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
A Ukrainian police officer carries a wounded victim of the deadly morning Russian rocket attack amid debris of the ruined private houses in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Nina Lyashonok - stringer, AP
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said.
Russian forces have stepped up aerial strikes in their nearly 16-month war, a Ukrainian military spokesman said, while the country's armed forces have reported limited gains in the early stages of a counteroffensive to take back the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory that is under Russian control.
