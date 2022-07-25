Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The operator of the major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance.
This photo shows the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Europe is bracing for the possibility that the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany won't reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance.
Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The operator of the major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance.
Markus Schreiber
This photo shows the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Europe is bracing for the possibility that the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany won't reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance.
Markus Schreiber
The sun rises behind the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The Russian state-owned company tweeted that it would reduce “the daily throughput” of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 33 million cubic meters as of Wednesday, saying it was shutting down a turbine for repairs. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, confirmed that the flow was expected to be cut in half.
Russian President Vladimir “Putin is playing a perfidious game,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told news agency dpa. “He is trying to weaken the great support for Ukraine and drive a wedge into our society. To do this, he stirs up uncertainty and drives up prices. We are countering this with unity and concentrated action.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s cuts in gas deliveries “a form of terror.”
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “waging an overt gas war” against European countries, likening Gazprom’s latest steps to Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and its occupation of parts of his country’s south and east.
“All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter,” Zelenskyy said. “They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer — from hunger due to the blocking of ports or from winter cold and poverty … Or from occupation.”
The new reduction should not be a surprise, said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at Bruegel think tank in Brussels.
“Russia is playing a strategic game here. Fluctuating already low flows is better than a full cut-off, as it manipulates the market and optimizes geopolitical impact," he said.
Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas to a dozen European Union countries. The goal is to use less gas now to build storage for winter, with the EU proposing member states voluntarily cut their use by 15% over the coming months. It's also seeking the power to impose mandatory cuts across the 27-nation bloc if there’s a risk of a severe gas shortage or very high demand.
Gazprom's new reduction “should increase pressure on EU energy ministers to deliver a sensible deal," Tagliapietra said. “Action on this cannot be delayed any more."
Russia recently has accounted for about a third of Germany’s gas supplies. The government said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed that Germany can’t rely on Russian deliveries, announcing that it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.
Gazprom raised questions earlier Monday about the return of a second turbine that has been at the center of Nord Stream 1 tensions, saying it wasn't satisfied with documents it has received.
Gazprom initially reduced the gas flow through the pipeline by 60% in mid-June, alleging technical problems involving the part that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions.
The Russian energy company asserted that issues regarding EU and British sanctions “remain unresolved for Gazprom,” though that was important for delivering the turbine “and performing urgent major repair of other turbine engines” for the same compressor station. Later, the company tweeted it was “shutting down one more gas turbine engine produced by Siemens” Energy.
Germany says all sides have been informed that the original part isn’t subject to EU sanctions. Siemens Energy said turbine maintenance is a routine measure, and over the past 10 years, there have been “no significant complications,” dpa reported.
The company said the transport of the turbine has been prepared and could start immediately and that it had told Gazprom it had all the necessary documents at the beginning of last week.
“What is missing, however, are required customs documents for import to Russia,” Siemens Energy said in a statement, adding that this information could only be provided by the customer.