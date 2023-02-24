Support Local Journalism

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian anti-doping agency has filed an appeal in the case of Kamila Valieva, the Court of Arbitration for sport said Friday, but it has asked for the teenage figure skater to be punished with as little as a reprimand and keep her Olympic gold medal.

CAS confirmed registering three separate appeals — from the Russian agency known as RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union. The appeals could now be combined into a single process to decide a case that overshadowed last year's Beijing Olympics.


