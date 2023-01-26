Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide. There were no immediate reports of the targets, but Kyiv’s mayor said a Russian missile strike killed one person, the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two other people were injured in the strike..


