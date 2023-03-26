...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT WEBER...SOUTHERN CACHE...EAST
CENTRAL BOX ELDER...SOUTHWESTERN RICH...NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT
LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...MORGAN...WESTERN SUMMIT...NORTH CENTRAL UTAH
AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES...
At 905 AM MDT...an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from
Mantua to Kaysville to Stansbury Park...and moving east at 20 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray,
Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Brigham City, Park City, Morgan,
Coalville, Hill Air Force Base, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South
Jordan, Lehi, Draper and Riverton.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 15 between mile markers 286 and 331.
Interstate 84 between mile markers 84 and 119.
Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 184.
US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 8.
* winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy
snow.
* visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter mile in
this area of heavy snow.
* sudden and brief snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour
have been observed in this area of heavy snow.
* UDOT sensors and cameras have indicated that roads have rapidly
become slick after the onset of snowfall. Delay travel until
after the heaviest snow has ended.
TIME...MOT...LOC 1505Z 284DEG 17KT 4151 11193 4101 11192 4065 11231
AP
Russian authorities say a drone caused an explosion that injured three people far from Ukraine border; no word on origin
