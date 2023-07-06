Hanna Fedorenko speaks to journalists after being injured in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.
A woman clears debris from a damaged apartment following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.
Workers lay new paving stones along a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
Commuters walk up the steps of a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
Commuters ride escalators at a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims after a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Mykola Tys - stringer, AP
People stand outside a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Mstyslav Chernov - staff, AP
Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Mykola Tys - stringer, AP
An elderly woman is carried on a stretcher by emergency service workers after a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Mykola Tys - stringer, AP
Mykola Tys - stringer, AP
Mykola Tys - stringer, AP
A man smokes a cigarette in front of a mural showing an Ukrainian soldier firing a Javelin missile in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk past an apartment building with sandbags stacked against windows in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least five people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded the country last year.
Emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble of the building after the nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors. At least 36 people were injured, according to authorities.
