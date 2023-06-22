FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The long-running doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics could finally be decided after dates were set for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The long-running doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva could finally be decided after dates were set Thursday for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
CAS will hear the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics, from Sept. 26-29. It won't be open to the public.
