LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take part in sanctioned competitions as “individual neutral athletes” from the start of 2024, the sport's governing body said Wednesday, but any decision on the Paris Games will be left to the International Olympic Committee.

Russian and Belarus gymnasts had been banned since last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ military support.


