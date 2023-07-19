...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 100 to 105 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 106
degrees Sunday. At these temperatures, record-breaking high
temperatures are forecast both today and Sunday.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 70
and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
AP
Russian gymnasts allowed as 'individual neutral athletes' from 2024, no decision on Olympics
Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take part in sanctioned competitions as “individual neutral athletes” from the start of 2024
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take part in sanctioned competitions as “individual neutral athletes” from the start of 2024, the sport's governing body said Wednesday, but any decision on the Paris Games will be left to the International Olympic Committee.
The executive committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said Wednesday it had decided “to authorize, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes and support personnel of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in FIG sanctioned events listed on the FIG Calendar as ‘individual neutral athletes’ without any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their respective National Federations or National Olympic Committees.”
This may include Olympic qualifying events, the gymnastics federation said, but added “the decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the responsibility of the IOC.”
The federation also reiterated “its firm condemnation of the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its commitment to impose severe punishments on anyone in the international Gymnastics community who is involved in war or supports war.”
FIG president Morinari Watanabe's says: “By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace.”
Tennis and cycling mostly continued to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutrals – but not in team events -- without their national identity, and the IOC and its president Thomas Bach have pointed to their success.
