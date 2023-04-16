IIHF Russia Belarus Hockey

FILE - Luc Tardif, International Ice Hockey Federation president, answers questions from reporters during a news conference at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Jan. 5, 2023. So long as the war in Ukraine continues, Russian and Belarus will not be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, Tardif said Sunday, April 16, 2023. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, he said a decision on 2025 event participation will be made in March.

 Darren Calabrese - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday.

With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.