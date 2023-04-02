...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, locally up to 15 inches benches and Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Monday
morning commute will likely be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
AP
Russian media say a famous military blogger has been killed in an apparent bombing attack at a cafe in St. Petersburg
