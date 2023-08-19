Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile attack in the center of a northern Ukrainian city killed seven people and wounded scores of others on Saturday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Sweden, his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

As Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden, a Russian missile strike killed seven people and wounded 117 others in the city center of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern Ukrainian province of the same name, acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako said. A 6-year-old girl was among the dead, while the wounded included 12 children.


