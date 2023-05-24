OLY Paris 2024 Tickets

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. A new-round ticketing sale kicked off Thursday for Paris Olympics next year. Only the lucky winners of a lottery will be able to buy about 1.5 million seats for the most prestigious competitions, as well as the opening and closure ceremonies.

 Michel Euler - staff, AP

GENEVA (AP) — Russian and Belarusian sailors are set to get their only path to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics at a last-chance event in France next year – an option described as “madness” by Russia’s top sailing official on Wednesday.

The World Sailing governing body said races next April – called the Last Chance Regatta for Olympic qualification at the French Riviera resort Hyères – are the “targeted opportunity” for sailors with a passport from Russia and Belarus to return to international competition as neutral athletes.


