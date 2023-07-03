Part of a scoreboard showing players names and their flags with Russian and Belarus flags omitted, on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. Players from Russia and Belarus are back after being banned by the All England Club a year ago over the war in Ukraine.
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a return to China's Yuan Yue during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Australia's Max Purcell during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova returns to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
China's Yuan Yue plays a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — When Victoria Azarenka walked into Court 15 on Monday morning for her first Wimbledon match in two years, she was greeted by polite clapping. When the two-time Grand Slam champion from Belarus finished off a three-set victory more than 2 1/2 hours later, Azarenka shook her racket with her right hand and pumped her left fist, then offered a wave to the spectators who were applauding warmly.
Unlike her opponent, Yuan Yue, whose nationality was noted on the scoreboard alongside her name, Azarenka had no country listed there. That's because players from Russia and Belarus are back competing at Wimbledon a year after they were barred by the All England Club because of the invasion of Ukraine — and, in a sort of half-measure adopted by some other sports, are deemed “neutral” athletes who officially do not represent any nation.
