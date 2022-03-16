A Ukrainian child, who fled from war in Ukraine, holds a cellphone in a reception center, where he stays with others and their mothers in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. As tens of thousands of Ukrainian children confront the trauma of becoming refugees in collective housing facilities hastily set up across central and eastern Europe, concerns are growing in the neighboring countries that have been greeting them with open arms about the monumental task of providing the new arrivals with long-term mental care and places in local schools.