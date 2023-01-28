Italy Gucci Creative Director

A picture made available by Gucci press office Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, showing Sabato De Sarno who will assume the role of Creative Director. De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.

MILAN (AP) — Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday.

De Sarno has previously worked for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, where he was most recently fashion director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.


