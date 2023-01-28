...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. For eastern Box
Elder County and the Cache Valley, wind chills between -10 to
-20 are possible. For the Northern Wasatch Front, wind chills
between 0 and -10 are possible. For the Great Salt Lake Desert,
especially near the Idaho Border, wind chills between -10 to -25
are possible.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Eastern Box
Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley/Utah
Portion.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations will be
at high risk for hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
A picture made available by Gucci press office Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, showing Sabato De Sarno who will assume the role of Creative Director. De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Gucci Press Office
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday
MILAN (AP) — Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday.
De Sarno has previously worked for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, where he was most recently fashion director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.
“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the house’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury experience," said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, noting his experience “with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses.
Speculation has been rife in the fashion world over who would succeed Alessandro Michele after he stepped down from the role unexpectedly last fall, after nearly eight years in which he redefined the brand’s codes with gender fluid, romantic and eclectic looks.
Like Michele when he was promoted from the in-house team in 2015, De Sarno is a relative unknown in the wider fashion world, having worked primarily behind the scenes.
De Sarno, a native of Naples, will join Gucci as soon as he completes current obligations and will be responsible for all the brand's collections: women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle. In the meantime, Gucci collections, including the womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection to be previewed next month in Milan, are being designed by the in-house team.
De Sarno said he was “touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,'' which he said ”has been able to welcome and cherish the values I believe in."
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
