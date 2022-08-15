Support Local Journalism

CAIRO (AP) — A deadly fire that ripped through a Coptic Orthodox church in Egypt's capital has spurred an outpouring of condolences and mourning from many in the country. But the devastating blaze also raised questions about emergency services, safety codes, and years of restrictions on building churches for the country’s Christian minority.

Neighborhood residents expressed shock over the fire Sunday, one of Egypt’s deadliest in recent years, that killed 41 members of the congregation, including at least 15 children.

