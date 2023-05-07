.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the seized oil tankers Niovi, left, and Advantage Sweet, right, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Satellite images analyzed Sunday, May 7, 2023, by The Associated Press showed the location of two oil tankers recently seized by Iran amid tensions with the West.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the seized oil tanker Advantage Sweet off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Satellite images analyzed Sunday, May 7, 2023, by The Associated Press showed the location of two oil tankers recently seized by Iran amid tensions with the West.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the seized oil tankers Niovi, left, and Advantage Sweet, right, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Satellite images analyzed Sunday, May 7, 2023, by The Associated Press showed the location of two oil tankers recently seized by Iran amid tensions with the West.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the seized oil tanker Advantage Sweet off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Satellite images analyzed Sunday, May 7, 2023, by The Associated Press showed the location of two oil tankers recently seized by Iran amid tensions with the West.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in the port city in Iran's Hormozgan province Saturday. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported that ship named Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. U.S. officials and those associated with the Suez Rajan have not responded to questsions about the tanker's disappearance while on a path heading West.
The U.S. Treasury in August 2021 sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the vessel over it being “involved in an international oil smuggling network” that supported the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guard that operates across the Mideast.
Separately, purported emails published online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked documents from the Islamic Republic, suggest that cargo carried by the Niovi was sold onto firms in China without permission.
United Against a Nuclear Iran, which has tracked sanctioned crude shipments by Tehran, “strongly suspects the seizure of the Niovi is related to a dispute over a shipment of Iranian oil,” said Claire Jungman, the chief of staff of the organization. Iran has said it seized the Niovi over an unspecified court order in Tehran.
The managers of the Niovi did not respond to repeated telephone calls for comment. The Greek Coast Guard have said the Niovi was staffed by Greek, Filipino and Sri Lanka sailors.
