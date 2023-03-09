Syria

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage on the runway of Aleppo International Airport after a suspected Israeli strike there in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday, March 9, 2023. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.

 Planet Labs PBC - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Syria again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.

The attack on Aleppo airport comes as Israel previously struck the airfield as part of an Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons transfers to the country. Those attacks have continued despite ongoing political turmoil in Israel and as Iran's nuclear program edges closer to enriching weapons-grade levels of uranium as negotiations over it have fallen apart.


