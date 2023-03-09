This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage on the runway of Aleppo International Airport after a suspected Israeli strike there in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday, March 9, 2023. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.
Planet Labs PBC - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Syria again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.
The satellite photos, taken early Tuesday afternoon by Planet Labs PBC, show vehicles gathered on the airport's single asphalt runway around the damage. One spot, directly south of its passenger terminal, appeared to be a new, significant crater.
Aleppo's airport, like many others in Middle East nations, is a dual-use facility that include civilian and military sides. Iran has been key in arming and supporting President Bashar Assad in his country's long civil war.
Since the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, including 6,000 in Syria, scores of flights carrying aid from different countries have landed at the Aleppo airport. Authorities say relief flights now have been diverted to airports in Damascus and Latakia.
On Wednesday, a United Nations official overseeing relief efforts in Syria asked nations to take “all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities.”
“The impact of this closure impedes humanitarian access and could have drastic humanitarian consequences for millions of people who have been affected by the earthquake,” El-Mostafa Benlamlih said. “Even more so, it could have adverse effects on the wider vulnerable population in need of humanitarian assistance.”
The office of Israel's prime minister declined to comment Thursday when reached by the AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.