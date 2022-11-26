A Saudi Arabia fan kisses a copy of the World Cup trophy prior of the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
A Saudi Arabia fan holds up a copy of the World Cup trophy prior of the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Saudi Arabia fans cheer for their team during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
A Saudi Arabian's fan waits for the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Manu Fernandez - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
“We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the country’s eastern al-Ahsa region, when asked about the defeat. “For sure, we’re going to beat (Mexico) in the next match as we beat Argentina before.”
The stadium was a sea of green as stands filled with tens of thousands of Saudi fans, lured across the border by the lingering thrill of their country’s rare World Cup triumph. Men in dark green jerseys and women in lime-hued abayas, their faces painted in the colors of the national flag, cheered each moment a Saudi player kicked the ball. When Poland’s players made a move, boos thundered around the pitch.
Some fans speculated that the sheer size and intensity of the crowd created pressure that hurt the team's performance. But others reveled in the sense of togetherness.
“The crowd was totally beautiful,” said 25-year-old Malek al-Malki from the port city of Jeddah. “It's clear we suddenly believe more in our national team.”
Few had predicted that the ultraconservative kingdom, the second lowest-ranked team in the World Cup, would have been swept up in the wildest revelry of the tournament so far. But the kingdom’s affection for the national team reflects the new, more nationalistic Saudi Arabia rising under powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
