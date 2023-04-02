Saudi Arabia Oil

FILE - Saudi Aramco engineers walk in front of a gas turbine generator at Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 kilometers east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2021. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, April 2, 2023, it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023.

 Amr Nabil - staff, AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling up to 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide.

Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worldwide inflation.


