NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Scores of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto is being inaugurated as president.

A medic said a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell down after people pushed it and about 60 were injured, though the number may rise.

