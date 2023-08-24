Ethiopia Rape in War

FILE - A Tigrayan refugee rape victim who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray sits for a portrait in eastern Sudan near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, March 20, 2021. A new study of medical records released Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 shows that at least 128 women and girls were sexually assaulted in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region even after a peace agreement ended a two-year conflict there. Most were sexually assaulted by multiple people, and almost all believe their attackers belonged to military groups.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Scores of women and girls in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region were sexually assaulted, often by multiple men alleged to be combatants, after a peace agreement last year ended the conflict there, according to a new study of medical records released on Thursday.

The youngest girl raped was 8 years old.


