FILE - People walk past the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 16, 2014. The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates. The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said Friday, July 7, 2023, that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.”

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates.

The suggestion was almost instantly blocked by the Conservative U.K. government in London, which said it had “no plans” to soften drug laws.


