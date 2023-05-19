Colombia Plane Crash Children

In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, Thursday, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. A search continues for four Indigenous children who may have survived the deadly plane crash in the Amazon jungle on May 1. On Tuesday, May 16, soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.

 Uncredited - hogp, Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) —

Colombians were on edge Friday as authorities searched for four Indigenous children who were on a small plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle this month but have not been found. The three adults aboard died.


