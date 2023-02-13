Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in Cache Valley. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country. * WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations are at risk of hypothermia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&