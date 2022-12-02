South Korea Koreas Official Arrested

Former South Korean National Security Director Suh Hoon, center, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. South Korean prosecutors arrested the country’s former national security director on Saturday over suspicions that he engaged in a cover-up to hide details and distort the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020.

 Han Sang-kyun - foreign subscriber, Yonhap

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020.

Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government investigates his liberal predecessor’s handling of that killing and another border incident the same year, cases that prompted criticism Seoul was desperately trying to appease the North to improve relations.


