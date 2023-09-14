Support Local Journalism

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Pérez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.

In comments last week on ServusTV, an Austrian broadcaster that is part of the Red Bull group, Marko described Pérez as “South American” and indicated that could explain a lack of focus or inconsistency. Pérez is from Mexico, which is generally considered part of North or Central America.


