.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE- Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2018. Rita scaled Mount Everest Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the 28th time beating his own record within a week as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
FILE - Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita waves as he arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2018. Rita scaled Mount Everest Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the 28th time beating his own record within a week as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
Kami Rita, considered one of the greatest mountain guides, reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit at 9:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to expedition organizer Seven Summits Treks.
